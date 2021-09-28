Texas senators blast regulator for power grid winterization loophole lawmakers wrote into law

On Tuesday, lawmakers on the Senate Business and Commerce Committee were frustrated that the new law allows natural gas companies to opt out of weatherization requirements if they don’t voluntarily declare themselves to be “critical infrastructure” with the state.

They also criticized the timelines laid out by the legislation they approved earlier this year and by the rule-making process now underway at the Railroad Commission that has made weatherizing the state’s natural gas system — a key component of the power grid — a slow, frustrating task.

Senators told Wang they want the Railroad Commission to move more quickly to require gas companies to weatherize their equipment.

“I recognize the urgency,” Wang said.

“I don’t think you do,” said state Sen. Donna Campbell, R-New Braunfels.

Energy experts said lawmakers have themselves to blame if they wanted the state’s natural gas infrastructure, which sends fuel to many of Texas’ largest power plants, to be weatherized quickly — or at all.

“The Legislature left this loophole open,” said Doug Lewin, an Austin-based energy and climate consultant.