Texas woman sues over $9,300 electric bill

This suit is part of the latest in a flurry of suits filed related to damages from the winter storm. On Tuesday, Morgan & Morgan — a national plaintiffs' firm with more than 700 lawyers — announced a class action lawsuit against the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, alleging that the operator "failed to plan for the cold weather, despite multiple clear warnings."

Attorneys write that ERCOT refused to winterize equipment despite recommendations of both the Public Utilities Commission of Texas and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission after other storms in 1989 and 2011.

The lawsuit was filed in the 133rd District Court of Harris County on behalf of “all retail customers within the ERCOT Region who lost electric services or potable water services during the week of February 14, 2021 as a result of ERCOT’s failure to ensure adequate generating capacity."

“This was not the first time ERCOT has failed to plan and prepare for cold weather. But instead of learning the lessons of its past failures, ERCOT yet again disregarded its duties to its customers," attorneys Mike Morgan and Rene Rocha said in a statement.

It appears to be the first class-action lawsuit filed against the operator.