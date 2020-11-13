Will Texas legalize marijuana? Movement likely faces powerful opposition

Senate Bill 140 and House Bill 447 would both legalize the possession of up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis by anyone over the age of 21. For concentrates, the limit would be 15 grams. Texans would also be able to have up to 12 cannabis plants at their homes.

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation would regulate the manufacture and sale of marijuana, and there would be a 10% sales tax on any cannabis product. Moody’s proposed Texas Regulation and Taxation of Cannabis Act would funnel most of the tax revenue to teacher pensions and salaries, with some set aside for cities and counties. Gutierrez’s bill, dubbed the Real Solutions Act, would send the majority of revenue to school districts, with some set aside for border security and local law enforcement.

Both Gutierrez and Moody acknowledged lawmakers could shift where any revenue goes during the legislative process, but stressed the need for extra money in the state coffers — a need Gutierrez said other red states have recognized. On Election Day, voters in Montana and South Dakota leaned steadily toward reelecting President Donald Trump and also legalized recreational marijuana.

“[The states] are not exactly the home of liberal ideas,” Gutierrez said. “They see what every other state who has done this has seen: a source of revenue.”