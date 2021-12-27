No. 1 BAYLOR vs. NORTHWESTERN STATE

Tipoff: 7 p.m., Ferrell Center
TV: ESPN-plus
Radio: ESPN Central Texas 92.3 FM/1660 AM
Records: BU 11-0, NWS 3-10
Series: Baylor leads 8-1
Last meeting: Baylor 75-62 (2015 in Waco)
Breakdown: Baylor will get its final nonconference preparation Tuesday night before opening Big 12 play against No. 8 Iowa State on Saturday in Ames. The unbeaten Bears received all 61 first-place votes in Monday’s Associated Press poll. Freshman 6-8 center Kendal Coleman leads Northwestern State with 15.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game while shooting 58.9 percent from the field. The Demons dropped an 80-61 decision to Texas A&M in their last game on Dec. 21 in College Station.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.