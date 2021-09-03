No. 1 Crawford volleyball turns back Midway, 3-0

In a matchup of two of the most successful volleyball programs in Central Texas, Class 2A's top-ranked Crawford swept Class 6A Midway Friday, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16.

Midway led 17-10 in the first set before the Lady Pirates went on a 8-0 run to pull in front for the first first time, and a 15-1 run to win the set. They closed out the first frame with a block by middle blocker Kylie Ray and an ace by Addi Goldenberg.

Crawford (23-6) was in a hole again in the second set, down 16-13, before staging another comeback. It controlled the third and deciding set from start to finish.

Midway (10-12) struggled with Crawford’s strong serving. Goldenberg had six aces, while setter Lexi Moody added two. Moody, the reigning Super Centex Player of the Year, also contributed 32 assists. Ray led the Lady Pirate offense with 11 kills, while McKenna Post added eight.

“We were confident," Crawford coach Jeff Coker said. “I told them the longer we could hang around, the more the pressure would be on Midway. I was really proud of the way our kids fought and competed.”