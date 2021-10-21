 Skip to main content
No. 11 Baylor volleyball heads to West Virginia
No. 11 Baylor volleyball heads to West Virginia

The No. 11 Baylor volleyball team will try to extend its four-match winning streak when it faces West Virginia in Morgantown in a pair of matches at 5 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.

The Bears (11-4, 5-1) have beaten Texas Tech, North Texas and Kansas twice during the current winning streak. West Virginia (13-4, 4-3) split a pair of matches against Kansas State last weekend in Manhattan.

Baylor has produced a hitting percentage of .300 percent or higher in nine of its 15 matches this season.

