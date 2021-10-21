No. 11 Baylor volleyball heads to West Virginia

The No. 11 Baylor volleyball team will try to extend its four-match winning streak when it faces West Virginia in Morgantown in a pair of matches at 5 p.m. Friday and 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Bears (11-4, 5-1) have beaten Texas Tech, North Texas and Kansas twice during the current winning streak. West Virginia (13-4, 4-3) split a pair of matches against Kansas State last weekend in Manhattan.
Baylor has produced a hitting percentage of .300 percent or higher in nine of its 15 matches this season.
