No. 17 MCC men crush rival Temple; Highlassies fall to 1-3 in conference

Back when Kirby Johnson coached the Temple College Leopards, they were known for regularly scored in triple digits and regularly led the nation in scoring.

But Johnson retired after the 2020 season, and it’s apparently McLennan’s turn to flex its scoring muscle.

The 17th-ranked Highlanders erupted for 52 second-half points — only 10 points less than Temple scored all game — in a 100-62 victory over the rival Leopards on Monday night at The Highlands. Dillon Gooding scored 21 points to lead the basket-rich Highlanders, but he had lots of help. Diego Gonzalez and Rayquan Brown each picked up 18 points, Chris Pryor chipped in 17, and Maurice Harvey tallied 13.

MCC stays unbeaten at 10-0 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

In the women’s game, Temple had first-half runs of 12-3 and 9-0 to take down the Highlassies, 77-58.

Starr Jacobs was Temple’s scoring star with 21 points. For MCC (2-6, 1-3), Mele Kailahi and Mersadez Nephew had 15 points apiece and Miannah Little contributed 13.

It’ll be a quick turnaround for MCC, as it hosts Cisco on Wednesday.

