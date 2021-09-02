No. 22 Coastal Carolina, McCall blow out The Citadel

CONWAY, S.C. — Grayson McCall learned a lot of things from Coastal Carolina's breakthrough season last year. He's ready to carry them into this fall.
“Now, we know the places we can go,” McCall said.
Especially with McCall in charge of the Chanticleers' offense.
McCall threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and No. 22 Coastal Carolina scored on its first seven possessions in a season-opening 52-14 victory over The Citadel on Thursday night.
The Chanticleers were among the biggest surprises last season, going 11-1 and winning the Sun Belt Conference's East Division after being picked last in the preseason.
They earned their first preseason ranking this year and made sure they lived up to the billing.
“I do think the expectations are higher than last year,” McCall said. “My job is to come in each week and go 1-0. Try and stay away from that stuff and focus on the team.”
McCall, last year's Sun Belt offensive player of the year, directed an efficient, dynamic offense that scored touchdowns the first four times it had the ball. After a field goal to close the opening half, the Chants scored TDs on its first two series of the third quarter.
McCall completed 16 of 19 passes before coming out early in the third quarter.
Reese White had scoring runs of 4 and 16 yards, before McCall, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore, connected with Javion Heiligh on a 30-yard scoring pass to make it 28-0.
Heiligh had six catches for 133 yards, his third straight game with 100-plus yards receiving. Shermari Jones also had two touchdowns and ran for 100 yards for Coastal Carolina.
The Chants didn't punt until the start of the fourth quarter. By then, they had outgained the Bulldogs 537-153.
“They are the best group of five team I've seen in quite some time,” said Brent Thompson, coach of The Citadel.
The Citadel was fourth in FCS rushing nationally last year and managed 200 yards, 100 of it coming from quarterback Jaylan Adams. But the defense had no luck slowing down the Chants. Even when they were in position to make a play, it didn't work like when tight end Isaiah Likely leaped over a defender for a 16-yard catch and a first down to keep a TD drive alive in the second quarter.
Last year's success made for a heady offseason for the Chanticleers, friends, family and college football experts telling them how good they are.
Coastal Carolina nose tackle Travis Geiger Jr. said he and his teammates take the compliments as a challenge, hearing instead how many outsiders wonder if last season was nothing more than a fluke.