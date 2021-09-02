No. 22 Coastal Carolina, McCall blow out The Citadel

CONWAY, S.C. — Grayson McCall learned a lot of things from Coastal Carolina's breakthrough season last year. He's ready to carry them into this fall.

“Now, we know the places we can go,” McCall said.

Especially with McCall in charge of the Chanticleers' offense.

McCall threw for 262 yards and a touchdown and No. 22 Coastal Carolina scored on its first seven possessions in a season-opening 52-14 victory over The Citadel on Thursday night.

The Chanticleers were among the biggest surprises last season, going 11-1 and winning the Sun Belt Conference's East Division after being picked last in the preseason.

They earned their first preseason ranking this year and made sure they lived up to the billing.

“I do think the expectations are higher than last year,” McCall said. “My job is to come in each week and go 1-0. Try and stay away from that stuff and focus on the team.”

McCall, last year's Sun Belt offensive player of the year, directed an efficient, dynamic offense that scored touchdowns the first four times it had the ball. After a field goal to close the opening half, the Chants scored TDs on its first two series of the third quarter.