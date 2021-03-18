Obama picks Baylor Lady Bears to win NCAA tournament

Former President Barack Obama picked Baylor to win the national championship this year beating Stanford in the championship game.

Obama had N.C. State and Maryland in the Final Four with the two No. 1 seeds. That would mean that the Terrapins, who Obama had picked against a few years ago in his bracket when his niece was playing for Princeton and they were tournament opponents, would knock off Dawn Staley's South Carolina team in the regional final.

Staley had some fun with Obama on Twitter.

“@BarackObama I’m telling @MichelleObama......it’s obviously you did not confer with her. We will forgive not forget. You’re still our guy tho.”

Obama mostly went with the better seeded teams to advance in the first round. He did have No. 6 Oregon being knocked off by 11th-seeded South Dakota.

