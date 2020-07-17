Aars, Charley

Charley Aars
November 8, 1959 - July 14, 2020
Charley Aars, 60, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, at Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery at Norse. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at Clifton Funeral Home.
