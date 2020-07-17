Aars, Charley
0 entries

Aars, Charley

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Charley Aars

November 8, 1959 - July 14, 2020

Charley Aars, 60, of Clifton, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, at Our Savior's Lutheran Cemetery at Norse. Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m., Thursday, July 16, at Clifton Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Charley Aars, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News