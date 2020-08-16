Abbe, Dewey

Dewey Abbe June 6, 1941 - August 13, 2020 Dewey Abbe, 79, of Waco, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020. Service are pending. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To plant a tree in memory of Dewey Abbe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.