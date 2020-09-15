 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alanis Boswell, Deanna
0 entries

Alanis Boswell, Deanna

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Deanna Alanis Boswell

May 7, 1969 - Sept. 3, 2020

Deanna left us unexpectedly and she will be missed! Memorial at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Calvary Chapel Waco, 702 N. 18th St. Waco, TX 76707.

Alanis Boswell, Deanna

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert