Alexander, Susan E.

Susan E. Alexander March 29, 1952 - Aug. 23, 2020 Susan Elaine Alexander, 68, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020. Services will be as follows: Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m., Sunday, August 30, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Waco. A graveside service will be 10 a.m., Monday, August 31, at Bosqueville Cemetery. Susan was born March 29, 1952, to Jimmy and Naidean Nemmer of Waco. She retired from the VA hospital after 35 years. She enjoyed her family, cooking, fishing and most of all, being a Nana. Even though she had been confined to home over the last several months, she still had "friends" who would come by the family business to check on her. She was a kind soul to all who knew her. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Jimmy and Naidean Nemmer. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Mark Sr.; her sons, Michael and wife, Blakelee, Mark Jr. and wife, Ashley; grandchildren, Jaidan, Tripp and Emery, all of Waco; and her brother, Jim Nemmer of Washington. She is also survived by a number of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneal.com
