Alexander, Tommie

Tommie Alexander Aug. 22, 1939 - July 27, 2020 Tommie Lee Alexander passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 7, at Doris Miller Memorial Park. You may leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To plant a tree in memory of Tommie Alexander as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
