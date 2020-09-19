Alexander, Wardell

 Skip to main content
Wardell Alexander

Oct. 22, 1946 - Sept. 10, 2020

Wardell Alexander passed away September 10, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at Marshall Chapel B.C. Distancing and Mask are required.

