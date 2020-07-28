Allen, Joy

Joy Allen
June 23, 1950 - July 24, 2020
On Friday July 24, 2020, Joy Allen was called home to Heaven to be with her loved ones. Funeral services will be Wednesday July 29, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with burial in Rosemound Cemetery in Waco, Texas. Come and go visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, July 28, at Bellmead Funeral Home.
Joy Dell Allen was born on June 23, 1950, in Buffalo, TX, to L.C Tabor and Mattie Bell Hodder.
Joy worked at Lowe's Home Improvement Store for 20 years in customer service. She loved to shop with her sister Carolyn, decorate and loved gardening. However, most of all she loved her family.
Joy was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Wayne Allen; parents, L.C and Mattie Tabor; brother, Charles Tabor; sister, Annie Harris; sister, Gloria Niswanger. She is survived by her son, Jerry Wayne Allen Jr and wife, Kristie; son, Joe Lynch and wife, Wanda; grandkids, Jerry, Brittany and Austin Allen, Stephen and Lisa Lynch; sister, Carolyn Stiles and her husband, Gary; and several nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Dale Allen, Scott Allen, James Allen, Curtis White, Stephen Niswanger and Chuck Tabor.
