Donna C. Allison
March 19, 1962 - July 12, 2020
Donna C. Allison, 58, of Waco, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020. A celebration of life will be 2 p.m., Monday, July 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Visitation with family will be one hour prior to the service beginning at 1 p.m.
