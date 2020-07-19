Allison, Donna Catherine

Donna Catherine Allison March 19, 1962 - July 12, 2020 Her body was not as strong as her spirit. Donna Catherine Allison, of Waco, passed away on July 12, 2020, at home surrounded by loved ones. She was a selfless, deeply loving, strong, and hardworking woman. She was a devoted mother to four wonderful children. She also left a mark on so many others with her love and kindness and desire to always help anyone in need. She loved gardening, going to the beach, hiking, drawing, painting, and just being outside. She was preceded in death by her father, James Allison; brother-in-law, Carlos Castro; and nephew, Jerry Tunmire. She is survived by her four loving children: son, Fred Crabtree and his wife, JaeAyne, of Forney, daughter, Allison Moreno and her significant other, Francis, of Harker Heights, daughter, Wesley Daniels of Waco, and daughter, Rainy Moreno and husband, Joe, of Joshua. She also leaves behind seven deeply loved granddaughters: Chelsea, Zoi, Alyson, and Skylar Moreno; Clare and LeAyne Crabtree; and Wyatt Moreno. She is survived by her mother, Annis Allison, of Waco; and sisters, Debbie Tunmire and husband, Wayne, Denise Castro, Brenda Resendez and husband, Ike, and Davilynn Thomas, all from the Waco area. She is also survived by many nephews and nieces, a huge extended family, and many friends who loved her. In lieu of flowers, as she has a full garden, please consider planting a rosebush or hibiscus or donating to the Marine Science Institute's Animal Rehabilitation Keep to help sea turtles in her memory. A memorial service will be held for her at 2 p.m., Monday, July 20, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Visitation will be held the hour prior. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
