Roy Anders June 24, 1942 - July 10, 2020 Roy Mack Anders, Sr. went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020, in Whitney, Texas, at his home surrounded by family. He was 78. Roy was born June 24, 1942, in Winkler, Texas. He married Frances Hamilton in 1963. They had five children; two daughters, Gretchen Williams and fiancé, Shane Smith, and Teresa Williams and husband, Bill; and three sons, Roy Anders, Jr., and wife, Nadine, Lee Anders and wife, Diana, and Chris Anders. Roy later married Barbara Jean Deal (Anders) and together they had one daughter, Kimberly, and her husband, Chris Fulton. In addition to his six surviving children, Roy was survived by sister, LaBarbara Woolsey (husband Garland); and brother, Darrell Anders (wife Louise). Further, Roy is survived by ten grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; and one sister. Graveside service and interment were held on Tuesday, July 14, at St. Elmo Cemetery, Streetman, Texas. Service arrangements held under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home, 301 West Elm Street, Hillsboro, Texas 76645.
