Anderson, Edward Donald
Edward Donald Anderson June 2, 1950 - August 21, 2020 He's gone to be with his Heavenly Father. When he passed, he was surrounded by his wife and family. He is survived by his lovely wife of 30+ years; his children, Jennifer A. Harris, Eric D. Anderson, Misty R. Gipson (Jeff), Celeste M. Perez, Darrell W. Perez; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. There will be a graveside service at 10 a.m., August 29, at Oakwood cemetery.

