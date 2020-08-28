Anderson, Edward

 Skip to main content
Edward Anderson June 2, 1950 - August 21, 2020 Edward Donald Anderson passed away Friday, August 21, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, August 29, at Oakwood Cemetery. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

