Armstead, Karen

Thanks for reading! Log in to continue.

Karen Armstead Aug. 28, 1965 - Sept. 9, 2020 Karen Gordon-Armstead passed away September 9, 2020. Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, September 23, at St. Jerome Catholic Church. Distancing and mask required. In lieu of flowers, send donations to The American Heart Association. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com