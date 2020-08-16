Bagi, Penny

You have permission to edit this article.
Only $5 for 5 months

Penny Bagi July 8, 1957 - August 11, 2020 Penny Bagi, 63, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at a local hospital after battling with lung cancer and leukemia. Come and go visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, at Bellmead Funeral Home. Survivors include her beloved dog, Bullet; her sons, Dee Hibler and Freddy Bagi; her daughter, Jennifer Bagi and fiancé, Ryan Hopkins; her grandchildren, Germayn, Andrew, Kaylee, Destine and Brooklyn; and many other beloved family members who she loved dearly. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com

