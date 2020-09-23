Bailey, Bobbie Jo

Bobbie Jo Bailey
April 27, 1930 - Sept. 21, 2020
Bobbie Jo Lancaster Bailey passed away Monday, September 21, 2020. Graveside services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, September 23, at Prairie Hill Cemetery with Dr. Randall Perry officiating.
Bobbie was born April 27, 1930, in Mount Calm, Texas, to Luther and Vera Fay Lancaster. She was a homemaker, and loved her family time, travel and her country music.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, J.B. Bailey.
She is survived by her sister, Barbara Marie Lancaster Kellum; five sons, Randy Bailey and wife, Cheryl, of Granbury, Texas, Leonard Bailey of Waco, Donald Bailey of Waco, Jerry Dean Brewer and Charles Lancaster; one daughter, Beverly Ann Bailey Braswell and husband, Walter, of Weatherford, Texas; and many grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
