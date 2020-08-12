Bailey, Ruby

Ruby Bailey
Feb. 21, 1929 - August 4, 2020
Ruby J. Bailey passed away on August 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., August 13, at Living Word Church of God In Christ, Waco.
Everyone attending the service must wear a face covering due to COVID-19.
Littles - Waco
