Bailey, Ruby
Bailey, Ruby

Ruby Bailey

Feb. 21, 1929 - August 4, 2020

Ruby J. Bailey passed away on August 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m., August 13, at Living Word Church of God In Christ, Waco.

Everyone attending the service must wear a face covering due to COVID-19.

Littles - Waco

Bailey, Ruby
