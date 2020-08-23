Baker, Boots

Boots Baker Nov. 25, 1928 - Aug. 22, 2020 Oran C. "Boots" Baker, 91, of Lorena, passed away early Saturday, August 22, 2020, surrounded by loved ones in his home. A Funeral Service will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, August 25, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home with the Rev. Heath Kirkwood officiating. Interment will follow at Lorena Cemetery with Military and Masonic Honors. A Visitation with the family will be 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 24, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home. Boots was born November 25, 1928, in Somervell County, to Oran Christopher and Fern Barker Baker. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1953, during the Korean War. On February 11, 1961, Boots married the love of his life, Dorothy Harris, in Fort Worth, Texas. He was employed by the Brazos Electric Company from 1954 until his retirement in 1991. He was a longtime member of First Baptist Church, Lorena. In 2002, he served as Potentate for the Karem Shrine of Waco. He was also a member of the 32nd degree Scottish Rite of Waco and a member of the Lorena Masonic Lodge 594. Boots was Captain of the Karem Rangers Horse Patrol and participated in many other Shrine activities. He also served his community, in the Lorena ISD school board for 14 years, the Heart O' Texas Fair & Rodeo Committee, as President of the Lorena Saddle Club and CTHSA, and as a member of the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department. Boots enjoyed farming, raising cattle, riding his horses, but most of all, he loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Boots was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Geneva Gray and Vircony McAtee. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Dorothy; son, Clint Baker (fiancé, Heather); daughter, Christy Kolacek and husband, Jimbo; grandchildren, Kristyn Pavelka and husband, Corey, Karson Kolacek, Haley and Chris Baker; great-grandson, Parks Pavelka; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Bluebonnet Health Care and Hospice, and the Doctors and Staff who cared for him, and especially caregiver, Rex McCutcheon. In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to FBC, Lorena or the Lorena Fire Department.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.