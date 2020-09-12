Baker, Jack

Jack Baker
March 30, 1938 - Sept. 8, 2020
John "Jack" Baker passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Services will be held at a later date.
Jack was born March 30, 1938, in Los Angeles, California, to Willard and Josephine Baker. He grew up in Alhambra, California, and was educated at Whittier College. Jack worked as a Wyoming cattle rancher and was owner of Baker Sales/Designer's Hardware. He enjoyed cruising with friends, the outdoors and spending time with his family. He had a special love for the state of Montana.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Josephine Baker; and grandson, Raymond Patterson Talley.
Jack is survived by Susan Baker, wife of 30 plus years; and faithful friend, Duke, of Woodway, Texas. He is also survived by children, Rick Baker of Yorba Linda, California, Jackie Sennett and husband, Michael, of Bellingham, Washington, Richard Parr and wife, Debbie, of Moody, Texas, Frank Talley III and wife, Christy, of Temple, Texas, and Christine McDade and husband, Matthew, of Waco; 12 grandchildren and one great-grandson, Britney, Nicole and Brandon Baker; Sophia and Sheylin Sennett; Alexandria, Allison, and Grant Parr; Destiny and husband, Casey Winans, and their son, Colton; Frank Talley IV; and Samuel McDade.
Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends in Waco. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
