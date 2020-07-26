Barker, Garry
0 entries

Barker, Garry

  • 0
Only $3 for 13 weeks

Garry Barker Jan. 4, 1962 - July 5, 2020 Garry Weylon James Barker, 58, of West, Texas, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his home on July 5, 2020. Garry was a lifelong Central Texas resident. At a young age Garry learned the trade of concrete from his father. He was a concrete finisher for 45 years. In his free time he would fish, watch westerns, visit friends, or spend time under the pecan tree with family. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan, and his family's BBQ pit master. Garry was a loving, loyal, selfless father, brother, and friend. He had a generous heart, contagious smile, and could keep you laughing for hours. Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Claudette and Woodrow Barker. Garry is survived by his children, Deeana Barker, Ashley(Kyle) Parkhill, Joshawa Phipps; siblings, Allen(Patty) Barker, Donny(Starr) Barker, Claudette "Sissy" (Wayne) Keel, Bud Barker; as well as his 12 grandchildren. Garry wished to be cremated. An online memorial has been created to help practice social distancing.

Barker, Garry
To plant a tree in memory of Garry Barker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News