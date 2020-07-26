Garry Barker Jan. 4, 1962 - July 5, 2020 Garry Weylon James Barker, 58, of West, Texas, succumbed to cancer at the comfort of his home on July 5, 2020. Garry was a lifelong Central Texas resident. At a young age Garry learned the trade of concrete from his father. He was a concrete finisher for 45 years. In his free time he would fish, watch westerns, visit friends, or spend time under the pecan tree with family. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan, and his family's BBQ pit master. Garry was a loving, loyal, selfless father, brother, and friend. He had a generous heart, contagious smile, and could keep you laughing for hours. Garry was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Claudette and Woodrow Barker. Garry is survived by his children, Deeana Barker, Ashley(Kyle) Parkhill, Joshawa Phipps; siblings, Allen(Patty) Barker, Donny(Starr) Barker, Claudette "Sissy" (Wayne) Keel, Bud Barker; as well as his 12 grandchildren. Garry wished to be cremated. An online memorial has been created to help practice social distancing.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.