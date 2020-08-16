B.L. Barnes July 28, 1949 - August 11, 2020 On Tuesday, August 11, 2020, B. L. Barnes, 71, passed away of natural causes at his home in Waco, Texas. Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, August 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with the Rev. Dr. James Pevehouse and the Rev. Ron Durham officiating. A private burial will follow at Bartlett City Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, August 18, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. The son of R.C. and Frances Barnes, B.L., whose given name was Bruce Lee, but all his friends called him B.L., was born in Harlingen, Texas, on July 28, 1949. His family moved from Harlingen to Temple, then Fort Worth, and finally settled in Richmond Virginia, where B.L. spent most of his formative years, ultimately graduating from Virginia Commonwealth University. He returned to Texas in 1978, moving to Waco to be with his parents. He spent 40 years working various retail positions, but none more enjoyable than working in gun sales. He relished meeting new people and swapping "the one that got away" stories. A devout Christian, B.L. met the spark of his life when he met Gigi Santos at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church. They were married in 1996 and spent 24 years loving, caring and encouraging each other. Gigi always supported him when he went on his fishing trips to Louisiana, went deer hunting in the wee hours of the morning, or when he became a master gardener and began a quest for the hottest pepper he could find. B.L. loved to cook and had a vast collection of cookbooks, though he rarely followed a recipe and instead created his own culinary creations. B.L. was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. He had a spiritual heart and was always outgoing and seemed to never meet a stranger. He had a knack for small gestures that could make big impacts on those around him. He devoted many years to being a caregiver to his mother, two aunts and mother-in-law, making daily visits to share his wit and show his love for them. He will be greatly missed by his many friends and loving family. B.L. was preceded in death by his parents; his aunts, Margorie Barnes Long, LaNelle Adams, and Elaine Adams; and his father-in-law, Ruben M. Santos. He is survived by his wife, Gigi Anne Santos; his dog, Pepper; his aunt, Sally Barnes Fuller; his mother-in-law, Barbara M. Santos; his sister-in-law, Leslie Santos Fulton; his brother in-law, R. Christopher Santos; his sister-in-law, Kellye Santos; his nephews; and many loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations made be made to Meals on Wheels of Waco, https://mowwaco.org/ or the charity of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
