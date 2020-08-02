Barnhart, Hazel J.

Hazel J. Barnhart Jan. 27, 1939 - July 31, 2020 Hazel Joyce Barnhart, 81, of Rosebud, TX, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m., Monday, August 3, at Powers Chapel Cemetery, 546 FM 2027, Rosebud, TX, with Pastor David Cozart officiating. Hazel was born January 27, 1939, to Frank and Myrtle Diver in Limestone County, TX. She worked as a loan office for Baylor Credit Union (now 1st University Credit Union), retiring after 20 years in 2000. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed visiting with her family and friends. Hazel loved vacationing, especially to South Padre and Las Vegas. She was married 63 years to Landon Barnhart. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Myrtle Diver; brothers, Doy Diver and Jackie Diver. She is survived by her husband, Landon Barnhart; daughters, Lisa Baker and husband Steve, Melanie Pomykal and husband Paul; grandchildren, Krystal Cruse and husband Brian, Scott Baker, Robbi Nutt and husband Kevin, Randy Pomykal; five great-grandchildren; sister, Lynda Cocke and husband Milton; and brother, David Diver. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
