Barrier, Keith

Keith Barrier

Jan. 21, 1982 - August 12, 2020

Keith Barrier passed away Wednesday, August 12, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, August 22, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle.

Service information

Aug 21
Visitation
Friday, August 21, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Serenity Life Celebrations Tranquility Suite
112 South 35th Street
Waco, TX 76710
Aug 22
Celebration of Life
Saturday, August 22, 2020
1:30PM
Union Baptist District Association
1925 East Loop 340
Waco, TX 76705
Aug 22
Interment
Saturday, August 22, 2020
3:00PM
Doris Miller Memorial Park
4855 Bellmead Dr.
Waco, TX 76705
