Baugh, Melvin

Melvin Baugh April 23, 1936 - August 24, 2020 Melvin Donald Baugh passed away Monday, August 24, 2020. Services will be 10 a.m., Friday, August 28, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Heath Kirkwood officiating. Burial will be at Clover Hill Cemetery near Lott, Texas. Come and go visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, August 27, at the funeral home. Melvin was born April 23, 1936, and raised in Lott, Texas. He lived in Axtell, Texas, for the last 45 years. He worked at Connally ISD for 20 years until retiring. He was married to his wife, Diann, for 36 years. He enjoyed camping, family reunions, mowing the lawn and his beloved Chihuahuas, Shamu and Lil'Bit. He always had funny jokes to tell. Melvin was preceded in death by his parents, Adolf and Dora (Crossland) Baugh; his sisters, Varena, Hoppy and Helen; his brothers, Bo, Jimmy and Lawrence; and his son, Mitch Baugh and his wife Sandy. Survivors include his wife, Diann "Dee" Baugh; his sons, Lawrence "Bubba" Baugh and his wife, Renie, Donald Baugh and his wife, Linda, Connally Baugh and his wife, Chrysti, and Melvin Baugh Jr. and his wife, Janet; his daughters, Gaylynn Baker and her husband, Bobby, Tracy Toten and her husband, Roy, and Gwendolyn Johnston and her husband, Jerry; 21 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.