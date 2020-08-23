Beck, Ila Elizabeth

Ila Elizabeth Beck Oct. 29, 1950 - August 19, 2020 Ila Elizabeth Beck left this earthly realm on August 19, 2020, at 12:45 a.m. after her battle with metastatic colon cancer in the home of her eldest daughter, surrounded by love. She was 69 years young. Ila, or as close friends and relatives knew her, Liz, was a beloved resident at the Ridgecrest Assisted Living Facility. She loved to play bingo and socializing with her friends and staff at Ridgecrest. During her life she enjoyed singing karaoke, playing darts, bowling, leather work and other types of crafting. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Ila defied her illness as long as she could and, in the end, she did not lose her battle, as she was delivered to God and forfeited her fight with colon Cancer. No matter how sick she got, she continued to find a way to let her loved ones know that she loved them and wanted to be here for them. Just because she is no longer with us in person does not mean that she isn't here in the hearts of her family and friends. Her memorial was held at 1 p.m., August 22, 2020, at Woodway First United Methodist Church. Her ashes will be placed as she wished, at a later date. All who would like to attend can attend virtually through the church's website at http://woodwayfumc.org/. Ila is survived by her children, Shawnda "Sha" Kessler, Miranda Sellman, her husband Stephen Sellman, and Dustin Spray. Her grandchildren, Meghan Goss and her husband, Shae Goss, their children, Christopher Sorrells-Rieker, Vanessa Sorrells, and Kason Goss. Brittney Ellard and her children, Andrea Ellard and Serenity Ellard. Marena Houston and her husband, Marc Houston, and their child, Ella Jo Houston. Her service dog, Sebastian. Her siblings, Thomas Chick, Rocky Chick, and Carolyn Knight and her husband, Fred Knight. Along with her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews, Vernon, Kevin, Hope, Thomas, Orville, Tonia, Jacob, Clinton, Jennifer, Robert, Audrey, Micheal, Brennan, Kayla, Mada, Merritt, Andrea, Isaiah, Jordan. She was predeceased by her mother, Ila Anderson and father, Andy Anderson; sister, Mada Edge; and great-niece Carolyn Welch. Thank you to the BSW Hillcrest Bosque Clinic, Dr. Kyle Hhome, Dr. Howton, Blue Bonnet Hospice, BSW Hillcrest Hospital, Ridgecrest Assisted Living, Lakeshore Funeral Home and Woodway First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers or memorials to family, Ila requested that her memory be kept alive by donations in her name, to the American Cancer Society.
