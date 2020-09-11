Beck, Tiffany

 Skip to main content
Tiffany Beck July 4, 1971 - Sept. 6, 2020 Tiffany Diane Beck passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, September 12, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

