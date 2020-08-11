Benvenutti Hurst, Lynne Little

Lynne Little Benvenutti Hurst
July 13, 1961 - August 4, 2020
Lynne Little Benvenutti Hurst, age 59, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020, in Waco, TX, after surviving Multiple Myeloma for eight years and fighting through an often-missed stroke-like disorder (Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndrome-RCVS). Lynne was born in Bay St. Louis at Hancock Memorial to Berry William Little and Merle Evelyn Lewis of Bay St. Louis, MS, on July 13, 1961. Lynne is survived by her three children and their families: Richard (Rachel) Benvenutti of Waco, TX, and their four children, Londynn, Saylor, Kylie, and Cooper; Amanda (Braxton) Rockwell of Slidell, LA, and their two children, Briggs and Rowan; Brent (Callie) Benvenutti of Long Beach, MS. Lynne is also survived by her brother, Gary (ERL) Walker of Tampa, FL; and sister, Jane Shattuck of Pensacola, FL. Lynne was a devout Christian who was active in her church and faith communities in the areas she resided throughout her life. She loved her St. Peter's by the Sea Episcopal Church community in Gulfport, MS, and her Holy Innocents Episcopal Church community in Como, MS. Lynne loved to be outside in the sun, playing in her garden, or reading a book while enjoying the summer breeze. Lynne was a very proud mother and even prouder grandmother. Family was the most important thing to Lynne and she especially loved her role as Na Na. You would often find her sitting on the ground playing with her grandchildren or cooking up "magic toast" for them to share. She never missed an event and usually had a camera in hand, cheering and wearing team colors. She will be remembered for her radiant smile that lit up every room she entered and her sweet demeanor that made any day better. Lynne's funeral arrangements are planned to be virtual for all to participate, due to COVID-19 restrictions. The date of the funeral will be Saturday, August 22, 2020. The family asks if you wish to be a part of the service, please email LBHfamily61@gmail.com or contact the children individually. Lynne's final wishes were for any memorial contributions to be made payable to The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238, or online at themmrf.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.