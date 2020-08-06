Bickers, Olen

Olen Bickers Jan. 28, 1947 - July 31, 2020 Olen Edward Bickers, Jr., 73, of Lorena, formerly Valley Mills, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020, at Providence ICU with his wife at his bedside after a brief and courageous battle with illness. Visitation will be 2 p.m., August 7, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Parlor, with a 3 p.m. Funeral Service following with the Rev. Roy Marshall officiating. Olen was born January 28, 1947, in San Bernardino, CA, while his parents were stationed with the U.S. Army, shortly after they traveled by train to Atlanta, Georgia, where Olen grew up. While in junior high, he played first chair French horn in their youth orchestra. He attended Dykes High School in Atlanta where he played football and excelled academically. He enjoyed Boy Scouts, being an Eagle Scout and a member of the private order of the Arrow. He graduated high school in 1965. After graduation, he attended Andrew College in Cuthbert, GA, for two years then transferred to the University of Georgia, where he received two B.S. degrees, (Zoology and Biology), and a Pharmacy Degree. He also began his lifelong love for UGA. As a college student he met a young nursing student, Judith Lance, who became the love of his life and they enjoyed 52 years of marriage. He was brought to Texas in 1980 to work at a hospital in Big Spring as Pharmacy Director. He later owned Valley Mills Drug. He worked as a registered pharmacist for 40 years. He loved his glorious Georgia Bulldogs, and began raising bulldogs himself. His first was Harry Dawg, who was the brother of UGA mascot 5. Harry Dawg was a popular fixture at the drug store in Valley Mills and loved the children of the community. Olen was in nature's Heaven when bird hunting with his beloved Llewellin Setters. He loved his farm and his animals. He has been working for five years on a Victorian house on the farm in Lorena to fulfill his wife's lifelong dream. Due to the sudden nature of his death, he was unable to complete this for his beloved wife. Judith expresses her gratitude to Providence ICU medical workers for their devotion, kindness and humanity shown in rendering his medical care during his stay. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olen, Sr. and Dorris Broxton Bickers. Left to cherish his memories are his devoted wife, Judith; sister, Teressa Sowell of Canton, GA; brother, David and wife, Nona, of Atlanta, GA; and six nephews.
