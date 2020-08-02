Bircket, Max D.

Max D. Bircket May 12, 1937 - July 30, 2020 Max Dale Bircket, 83, of Waco, Texas, passed away Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, at Providence Hospital due to complications from Parkinson's, diabetes, and COVID-19. Visitation will be held at noon with services to follow at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, at OakCrest Funeral Home with Ernie Christie officiating. Masks will be required. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery, Waco, Texas. We will celebrate his reuniting with the love of his life, Ruth, on this day of their 64th anniversary and her birthday. Max was born May 12, 1937, in Orlando, Oklahoma, to Allen Max Bircket and Velma Clara Harper Bircket. He was the oldest of three siblings. He graduated from Mulhall High School in 1955. He married Naomi Ruth Gallaway on her birthday, August 5, 1956, after knowing each other since second grade and finally becoming high school sweethearts. Max and Ruth began their family of three daughters while residing in Stillwater. Max attended Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma, where he obtained his Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree in Geology in 1960. Upon graduation, he worked at OSU in the microbiology laboratory and pursued a job with the State of Texas as the State Geologist for the United States Department of Agriculture with the Soil Conservation Service in 1967 in Fort Worth, Texas. By the time Max and Ruth moved to Fort Worth, they had two daughters and one on the way. They resided in Richland Hills for four years and moved to San Marcos, Texas, in 1971, where Max worked in the USDA- CS office for 11 years. He was transferred to the Waco, Texas, office in 1982, later the state office in Temple, and resided in Waco, Texas, until death. During the last five years before retirement in 2000, he was the Geomorphologist over Texas, Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Louisiana. Max found great joy in his work with soils, rocks, erosion and everything involved with soil conservation. He worked 33 years before retiring due to the fulfillment he received doing his job. He enjoyed sharing this joy with his family on trips, outings, and adventures. Max was a man of honesty and integrity. He was a very talented musician and carpenter. He believed in hard work and believed that one should finish what one started. Up until his last years, Max had a good life. He was also a good provider to his family and even to strangers. This was done through his occupation with the Soil Conservation Service and his stewardship and service with the Church of Christ congregations he attended in Stillwater, OK., Richland Hills, TX., San Marcos, TX., and Waco, TX. Max enjoyed visiting with others and basically did not know a stranger. His "dry" sense of humor and grin was contagious and most welcome as well as his words of encouragement and positivity. Max was affectionately called by many endearing names. He was known as "Daddy", "Dad", "Granddaddy", "Granddad", "Great Granddaddy", and "Great Granddad". He answered to all of his daughters, son-in-laws, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by always being available and present. He loved his family big and fiercely, and championed each by their individuality. He was always positive, kind, and wise with each and believed in each one despite the circumstances. He was a Christian father figure for all of his family and greatly respected for his knowledge and words of wisdom. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; and a great-granddaughter, Ellie Reign Anderson. He is survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Don Bircket and Shirley of Orlando, OK; sister and brother-in-law, Donna Maxine Crabtree and Bill of Mustang, OK; daughter and son-in-law, Darla Sue and David Taylor of Denton, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Gayla Renée and Reagan Simon of Dale, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Jana Michelle and Harvie Welch of Crawford, TX; grandchildren, Nathan Taylor and wife, Michal, Whitney Taylor and fiancé, Brian Van Cleave, Lindsey Simon Finlay and husband, Neil, Amanda Simon Rickman and husband, Chris, Natalie Simon Martell and husband, Edward, Addie Welch Collins and husband, Shawn, Allyssa Welch-Brenner and husband, Joshua, and Amorie Welch Anderson and husband, Braxton; great-grandchildren, Isla Finlay, Hailyn Collins, Makinley Martell, Coy Finlay, Levi Collins, Jayden Brenner, Eden Grayce Martell, Cullen Anderson, Wyatt Martell, Ruth Taylor; a very special sister-in-law, Clara Gallaway Ketch; and numerous special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and their families. Pallbearers are Nathan Taylor, Brian Van Cleave, Chris Rickman, Edward Martell, Shawn Collins, and Braxton Anderson. Honorary Pallbearers are Neil Finlay, Joshua Brenner, Ray Knight, Garye Gallaway, Randy Gallaway, Marty Gallaway, Donald Gene Shafer, Cliff Caskey, Don Anders, AV Hernandez, and Max's great-grandsons. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.