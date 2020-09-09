Bishop, Jr., James C.

James C. Bishop, Jr.
May 13, 1959 - Sept. 3, 2020 James Carroll Bishop, Jr. passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his home. The visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, September 10, at Oakcrest Funeral Home. Services will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, September 11, at the funeral home with Pastor Buddy Sipe officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. Masks and social distancing will be required at both events.
The service will be livestreamed on OakCrest's Facebook page for those not able to attend.
For 12 and a half years, James worked at Lease Toown, Inc. in Waco. He was at Chapman's Check Cashing Services for 16 years, until he passed.
James was preceded in death by his parents, James C. Bishop, Sr. and Norma Jean Bishop; and twin daughters, Amy and Jamie Bishop.
Left to share his memories are his wife, Yun N. (Melissa) Bishop, whom he married March 23, 1980; their sons, James C. Bishop III and fiance, Maresa Polk, Carroll Lee Bishop and wife, Jasmine, and Lonnie Paul Bishop; sisters, Connie Crook, Beverly Tieman, Patsy Curry, Mary Jane Harris and Tammy Bishop; uncle/brother, Ronnie D. Bishop; numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Pallbearers will be Lonnie P. Bishop, David E. Martinez, Michael A. Alexander, William (Uncle Bill) Fitch, Lester Horton, and Christopher Wilkerson, Jr.
