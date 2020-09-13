Blackburn, Margaret

Margaret Blackburn November 27, 1928 - September 11, 2020 Margaret "Sis" Blackburn, 91, of Waco, passed away Friday, September 11, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at China Spring Cemetery. Margaret is survived by her daughter, Cecilia Crawford and husband Hoppy Lillard; son, Billy Keith Crawford; grandchildren, Deann Young and husband Will, Joshua Crawford; Slade Young, Jake Young, and Tammy Anderson and husband Lance; along with her great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
