Blackburn, Tom

Tom Blackburn March 21, 1938 - Sept. 24, 2020 Tom Blackburn of Waco, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 24, 2020, at St. Catherine's Hospice at the age of 82. He was born in Marlin, Texas, on March 21, 1938. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ed Blackburn and Elvira Payne Blackburn. He leaves behind his loving wife, Jeanie of almost 40 years; his children, T.J. Blackburn, Laurie Teer, Bambi Blackburn, Chris Blackburn; his grandchildren, Beth Dabous, Dana Thompson, Kyle Teer, Erin Patrocky, Kevin Teer, Zach Blackburn, Jake Blackburn; four great-grandchildren; nephew, Royce Sparks and wife, Anna; and chosen family, Janice Conner. After graduating from Waco High School class of 1956, he served his country honorably in the 82nd Airborne and then with the 10th Special Forces Group. Afterwards, entering the business world Tom enjoyed a long and highly successful career as a classic American entrepreneur. His early ventures in Dallas included Tom Blackburn Assoc. and Amertex, a high-end carpet distribution and sales firm, followed in later years by Star Canyon, Inc specializing in supplying multi-family and hospitality projects with natural stone from around the globe. Along the way he produced the highly acclaimed documentary sports film "Champions Forever" regarding the storied careers of heavyweight boxers, Muhammed Ali, Joe Frasier, Larry Holmes, George Foreman and Ken Norton. In his later years Tom devoted much of his time doing the most important work of his life as an evangelist preacher with Bill Glass Prison Ministries and the local Waco State Jail Ministry.