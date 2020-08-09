Boeche, Michael

Michael Boeche Feb. 2, 1953 - May 12, 2020 Michael Boeche, 67, of Lorena, passed away on May 12, 2020, at his home after a courageous battle with cancer. Service will be 11:30 a.m., Saturday, August 15, at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1301 Hogan Lane, Bellmead, Texas. Burial will follow in Stanford Chapel Cemetery, 10374 Chapel Hill Road, Lorena, TX. Michael was born February 2, 1953, in Marlin, Texas, to Edward and Eleanor Boeche. He graduated from Riesel High School. After graduation he worked for CTIW for 25 years, then Davis Iron Works for 22 years; both companies had wonderful co-workers. Michael had a passion for fishing and belonged to St. Paul and Legacy Bass Clubs. He was a long time member of St. Paul Lutheran Church and was a part of the Men's Club and Usher Group. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife, Carolyn Boeche; his children, Amanda Norris and husband, Josh, from Cross Roads, Texas; Gene Boeche and wife, Linda, from Waco, Texas; Melissa McClung and husband, Chris, from Lorena, Texas; four grandchildren that he adored, Jackson and Ainsley Norris, Megan and Ryan McClung; sister, Donna Vansickler and husband, Bill; and brother, Edward "Butch" Boeche; many cousins, aunts and uncles, sisters- and brother-in-laws. The family thanks Baylor Scott & White ICU, and Scott & White Hospice, McClinton Cancer Center, and Dr. Brian Bull and Dr. Marcia Heather Henderson for their excellent care of Michael. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Luthern Church or McClinton Cancer Center.
