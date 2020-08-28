Bostick, Betty Jo

Betty Jo Bostick Oct. 11, 1927 - August 24, 2020 Betty Jo Horne Bostick passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loving family. A private family service will be held at Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church followed by burial at the Eddy Cemetery, with her nephew, Monte Horne, and Pastor Robyn Ford officiating. Betty Jo was born on October 11, 1927, to Jimmie Lou and Harold N. Horne. She was the light of their lives being a star student and sweet-spirited child. That spirit remained with her throughout her entire life. Betty Jo graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School at age 16, and from Baylor University at age 19, and then began her teaching career. In 1948, she married Billy Pat Bostick and together they built a wonderful, happy home on their family farm for 69 years. Betty Jo and Pat had three children and were totally devoted parents. Betty Jo was the room mother, PTA president, and she had the home where all the friends gathered. She also never missed a game or any event where her children were involved. She was the selfless wife, mother and friend, who always worked behind the scenes and was the reason everything happened and happened so well! Betty Jo was the perfect grandmother, too, and was deeply loved by her eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. A large part of Betty Jo's life was her love for the Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church where she was a member for all 92 years of her life. She was a long time Sunday school teacher and leader of the church for most of her adult life. Her loyalty and love for her church has been a great testimony to her children and many of her friends. Betty Jo was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Pat Bostick; her parents, Jimmie Lou and Harold N. Horne; and her brother, Harold N. Horne, Jr. Survivors include her son, Steve Bostick and wife, Lotte, of Eddy; daughter, Camille Johnson and husband, Fred, of Waco; daughter, Carla Byars and husband, Joe, of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; sister-in-law, June Parham of Moody; her eight grandchildren which include the Bostick Boys, Patrick, Eric, Greg and Blake, Kristin Clements and husband, Jared, Brian Johnson and wife, Anna, Katherine Silman and husband, Rick, and Nick Byars; six great-grandchildren; and special nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Betty Jo's eight "perfect" grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to Emily Lane and her family for their loving care throughout the years that enabled Betty Jo to stay in her home. The family would also like to thank Daniella Marton, Bluebonnet Home Health Services and Dr. Bill McCunniff for their care and concern throughout our parents' illnesses. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Bruceville-Eddy United Methodist Church, 404 W. 3rd Street. Eddy, Texas 76524, the Bruceville-Eddy Ex Students Association, P.O. Box 81, Eddy, Tx. 76524 or the charity of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
