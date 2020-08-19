Boswank, Betty Renee (Price) Blackmon

Betty "Renee" (Price) Blackmon Boswank
June 1, 1944 - July 23, 2020
Betty "Renee" Price Blackmon Boswank, age 76, formerly of Waco, passed away peacefully in her home in Quitman on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Renee was born June 1, 1944, in Waco, to Sina Mae Phipps Price and Rush Thomas Price while her father was serving in World War II in England. Renee attended Waco schools and graduated from Waco High School, Class of 1962, where she was a Tiger Cheerleader and was a member of Berry Service Club. After graduation Renee received a degree from Durham Business College in Waco. She went to work for Trans Texas Airways in Houston until her marriage to Robert Randall "Randy" Blackmon, September 21, 1963. They made their home in Dallas, then Waco, and Cameron. Randy passed away in 1983, and Renee married Stuart Boswank of Kirbyville on March 4, 1989. After Stuart's retirement, they made their home in Quitman, Texas.
Renee loved her family, sewing, crafting, and reading. She was a member of New Providence Primitive Baptist Church in Cameron, Texas. She is survived by her husband, Stuart Boswank; son, Robbie Blackmon and wife, Monica, of Double Oak; son, Rodney Blackmon and wife, Renee, of Georgetown; daughter, Rhonda Blackmon Bradfute and husband, Eugene, of Blanco; stepson, Steve Boswank and wife, Marcia, of Quitman; stepdaughter, Kim Boswank Hilman and husband, John, of DeSoto; stepdaughter, Karen Seals and husband, Robert, of Porter; and stepdaughter-in-law, Paula Hayley Beasley of Burleson; sister, Beverly Ford and husband, Gene, of Cameron; and 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Renee was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert Randall Blackmon; father, Rush Thomas Price; mother, Sina Mae Phipps Price; stepson, Larry Hatley; and grandson, Mark Boswank.
A graveside service will be held at a later date at Little River Cemetery in Cameron.
