Bradburn, Dale

Dale Bradburn
May 1, 1941 - July 11, 2020
Dale Bradburn, 79, of China Spring, was welcomed into the arms of our Heavenly Father in the early morning hours on Saturday, July 11, 2020.
Visitation will be Noon to 4 p.m., Sunday, July 19, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The Bradburn family will actually be quarantined and not present for visitation. Please feel free to pay your respects, honor Dale, and share a memory with the family.
The funeral service will be 10 a.m., Monday, July 20, at Lake Shore Funeral Home Chapel (mandated seating capacity is 60 people for family only). You may join us via Live Stream. A private burial will follow at Wortham Bend Cemetery in China Spring.
Delbert Dale Bradburn was born May 1, 1941, in Oklahoma City, OK. He married the love of his life, Thersa Barnett, on September 2, 1961. The family moved to Joshua in 1979 where the boys were raised and graduated high school. Dale was heavily involved with various ministries at Crestmont Baptist Church in Burleson as deacon and faithful follower of Christ. Dale's job eventually relocated the family to the Waco area in 1989, finally settling in China Spring in 2012. Dale was an active member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and due to the current status of the medical necessity, Dale spent the last few months enjoying the online worship services. Dale enjoyed spending time with family and friends. The highlight of his life was supporting his granddaughters in all of their activities. The girls unselfishly shared "their Poppy" with all of their friends! Dale was everybody's Poppy! What made him special was his ability to make everyone feel like family. Poppy and Nana's house was the place to be on many holidays, especially the Fourth of July; there were so many memories made on those hot summer days at the lake. Poppy loved fishing, paddle boating, as well as building birdhouses, but most of all he LOVED unconditionally and forgave unconditionally. He was king of "dad jokes", silly sayings and goofy faces. Some called him Dad, some called him Poppy or "Knuckle Dale", but everyone called him friend.
Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert and Maddie Jo Bradburn; a sister, Joann Bradburn; a brother, Gene Stanley; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bill and Virginia Barnett.
He leaves behind the love of his life of 58 years, Thersa Bradburn; sons and daughters-in-love, Curtis and Paula of Waco, Greg and Debbie of China Spring, and Jeff and Crystal of China Spring; brother-in-law, Rick Barnett of Waco; nephews and families, Shannan, April, Emily and Noah Barnett of Lorena, and Ryan, Tara and Camden Barnett of Joshua. His most treasured loves were his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Allyssa, Nate, Noah Bear and Cody Lee Russ of Salado, Allison and Mitchell Poppenhusen of Temple, Taylar and Avery Fulton of China Spring, Riley Bradburn of China Spring, and Jule Böhm and Julia Martin, both of Germany. He also leaves behind numerous other relatives and a host of friends who are like family!
Honorary Pallbearers are Shannan Barnett, Ryan Barnett, Nate Russ, Mitchell Poppenhusen, Avery Fulton, Jeremiah Holubec and Brady Farnum.
Our family wishes to thank our precious friends at Lake Shore Funeral Home, especially Brent & Carri Shehorn, for their compassion and love that goes beyond anything you could imagine. Also, to all of our church families at Oak Grove and Journey, thank you for the outpouring of love expressed to our family during this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions specifically be made to Youth Ministries at either Journey Christian Fellowship or Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
