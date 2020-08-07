You have permission to edit this article.
Bradley, Vera
Bradley, Vera

Vera Bradley Nov. 7, 1945 - July 27, 2020 Vera Mae Bradley passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 8, at Greater Bible Way Church. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

