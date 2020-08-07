Bradley, Vera

Vera Bradley Nov. 7, 1945 - July 27, 2020 Vera Mae Bradley passed away Monday, July 27, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, August 8, at Greater Bible Way Church. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
To plant a tree in memory of Vera Bradley as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.