Bradshaw, Eva Marie

Eva Marie Bradshaw

Dec. 10, 1949 - Sept. 7, 2020

Eva Marie Bradshaw passed away September 7, 2020. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, at McDowell Funeral Home. Distancing and mask required.

