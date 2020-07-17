Bradshaw, Pamela

Pamela Bradshaw
Sept. 2, 1954 - July 11, 2020
Pamela Bradshaw passed away July 11, 2020. Services will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, July 18, at Lake Shore Funeral Home.
