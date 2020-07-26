Bridger, Genean

Genean Bridger Sept. 12, 1932 - July 18, 2020 Genean Causey Bridger died on Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Mustang, Oklahoma. Genean was born in Runnels County, Texas, in 1932, to Manson Lee and Novella Causey. She was the last survivor of her seven siblings. She was a graduate of Ballinger High School, Amarillo College, and University of Texas/Austin. She attended the Baylor graduate program. The joys of her life were her husband of 61 years, Alton Bridger (deceased), father of her three children: Kathryn Case of Mustang, OK, Kenneth Bridger, RN and wife, Debra, David Bridger and wife, Robin, of Red Oak, TX. She had a special relationship with each of her grandchildren. Genean loved teaching them to play "42" and taking them on vacations. Her grandchildren are Grant Case and his wife, Courtney, of Sidney, Australia, Cameron Bridger and wife, Danielle, of Woodward, OK; Jessica Bridger of Seattle, WA and her sister, Adrienne Clark Bridger; and Laurin Rainbolt of Oklahoma. Her great-grands were the apple of her eye: Henry and Cordell; Trent and Kaylee; Jasin and Hadin. Genean retired from Hillcrest Hospital after 40 years. She was well admired for her skills as a registered nurse and natural leadership. She worked as Head Nurse on the orthopedic floor, Director of Nursing Education, and her final years in the Business Office and free-standing clinics. She was admired by her colleagues and had many wonderful professional friends including Wetona Mayfield, Jeannie Dickerson, Faye Wyatt, June Stevens and her special colleague, Jackie Yoder. These women and many others paved the way to nursing medical excellence. Mom always had a twinkle in her eye and a camera in her hand. Thank you, Mama, for your love and support, faithful guidance and strength. You will be missed.
