You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bridges, Maureen
0 entries

Bridges, Maureen

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

Maureen Bridges Jan. 4, 1947 - August 7, 2020 Maureen Webster Burnell Bridges passed August 7, 2020. Services will be held 11 a.m, Saturday, August 15, at Oakwood Cemetery. Distancing and Mask required. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

+1 
Bridges, Maureen
+1 
Bridges, Maureen
To plant a tree in memory of Maureen Bridges as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert