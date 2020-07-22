Bridges, Ray Leo
Ray Leo Bridges

Jan. 10, 1932 - July 19, 2020

Ray Bridges, 88, of Waco, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Ridgecrest Retirement Center in Woodway.

A private family graveside service was held Tuesday, July 21, at China Spring Cemetery with Senior Pastor Amos Humphries officiating.

Ray was known to many Wacoans as the "Dr. Pepper Man" who delivered Dr. Pepper to his many customers during his 37 year career with the Dr. Pepper Bottling Co.

